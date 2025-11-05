Ripple Secures $500 Million Strategic Investment, Cements XRP's 'Incredible' 2025 Growth Story

Ripple, the blockchain firm behind XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), announced a $500 million strategic investment, strengthening its already record year of growth.

What Happened: Ripple announced the investment at a $40 billion valuation, backed by top institutional investors including Fortress Investment Group, Citadel Securities, Pantera Capital, Galaxy Digital, Brevan Howard, and Marshall Wace.

The new funding follows Ripple's record-breaking year and its earlier $1 billion tender offer, signalling deep institutional confidence in its expanding role as a crypto infrastructure leader.

Ripple also repurchased over 25% of its outstanding shares, strengthening ownership and alignment with key partners.

CEO Brad Garlinghouse said Ripple has evolved beyond payments into a diversified platform offering custody, stablecoins, prime brokerage, and treasury solutions, calling 2025 an "incredible year" for the company's evolution.

Why It Matters: Garlinghouse described the investment as "a clear bet on what the future of crypto will look like," reinforcing Ripple's growing dominance in the institutional space.

In the last two years, Ripple has completed six acquisitions, two exceeding $1 billion, expanding across payments, custody, and stablecoins.

Ripple Payments (powered by XRP and RLUSD) has processed over $95 billion across 75 regulatory licenses.

Its RLUSD stablecoin surpassed $1 billion market cap within a year.

Ripple Prime (formerly Hidden Road) now handles 60+ million daily transactions, with client collateral doubling.

The GTreasury acquisition extended Ripple's presence in corporate treasury management.

Overall, Ripple's latest investment round solidifies its position as a top-tier institutional crypto provider, with its ecosystem built firmly on the foundation of XRP.

Image: Shutterstock