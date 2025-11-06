He Hit His Coworker's Car In 2020 And Paid $2,600 For Repairs. Five Years Later, The Car's Still Unfixed And The Coworker Demands More Money

In a recent Reddit post on r/mildlyinfuriating, someone shared a situation that many called absurd, hilarious and legally hopeless. The original poster explained that he accidentally hit a coworker's car in 2020 during a snowstorm. He did the responsible thing: admitted fault and paid $2,600 directly to the coworker so they could get it repaired.

Five Years, No Repairs, And A Surprise Bill

But the car never got fixed. And now, that same coworker is back asking for an additional $1,200 because the new repair estimate has gone up to $3,800. “I ain’t paying,” OP wrote flatly.

The incident happened in a poorly plowed rural parking lot. A tractor had piled snow behind OP’s truck, and when he tried to get out, his vehicle slid and his hitch punctured the bumper of a 2016 Toyota RAV4. OP immediately took responsibility and told the coworker to get quotes.

When the coworker returned with repair estimates, OP sent him the full amount via PayPal, even adding a bit extra to cover the fees. The coworker signed a note acknowledging the payment. “He never had the repairs done,” OP said.

Now, as the coworker looks to sell the car, he wants the bumper finally fixed. He approached OP with the higher, current estimate and started showing up during his shift, demanding more money and leaving notes at his workstation.

“He [said] he was going to take me to small claims,” OP wrote, adding that the company’s human resources department got involved and warned the coworker to stop contacting him.

Reddit Weighs In

Commenters quickly took OP's side. “Let him take you to small claims. Judges need a little humor in their life,” one person joked. Another said that the judge “is gonna have a field day with this one,” and will “get laughed out of that courtroom so fast.”

Others highlighted that most states have a statute of limitations on property damage claims, typically between two and five years. “He has about 6 weeks left on the statute of limitations here,” OP noted. “I can’t imagine a judge ruling in his favor, though.”

Several legally informed commenters also emphasized that the signed note and proof of payment are crucial. “You fulfilled your end. Inflation and the time value of money no longer apply here,” one person said.

Some even joked that the coworker owes OP money. “Tell him that in 2020 you were going to use that money to buy Nvidia stock and that he now owes you $20K,” one wrote.

Other Problems With The Vehicle

OP also revealed that the coworker's car has deeper issues than the bumper. “It has Midwest rust under it, a seeping head gasket, and judging by the spot he parks in, a quart-a-week oil leak.”

Most commenters agreed: the coworker likely wants the money for a down payment on a new car, not the old bumper. “Let’s be honest, if you actually did pay this man the amount of money he’s asking for, he still wouldn’t fix the truck,” one person wrote. “He would just put that money toward the down payment of his new vehicle.”

As of now, OP isn't worried. He has documentation, HR on his side, and what appears to be the internet's full support. “I still ain’t paying him more,” he concluded.

Image: Shutterstock