Bitcoin Below $102,000 As 'Extreme Fear' Sentiment Takes Down Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin

Bitcoin is trading below $102,000 on Wednesday, with the Fear and Greed Index dropping to extreme fear at 20.

Over the past 24 hours, crypto markets saw over $1.7 billion in liquidations.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $577.7 million in net outflows on Tuesday as spot Ethereum ETFs recorded $219.4 million in net outflows.

Bitcoin's Crucial Level

Daan Crypto Trades sees Bitcoin is currently consolidating between $107,000 resistance and the June low near $98,000, hovering around the key $100,000 zone.

The daily structure has turned bearish, forming lower highs and lower lows, while the weekly remains intact but warrants close watch. Bulls must reclaim key levels quickly to regain control.

Michael van de Poppe added that with Bitcoin's rejection at $112,000, this level has now become the main area to monitor for potential bounces amid persistent volatility.

Ted Pillows noted that after briefly touching the $3,000 level, Ethereum rebounded but needs to reclaim the $3,500–$3,600 zone to confirm strength. Failure to do so could lead to a retest of $2,800 support.

IncomeSharks suggested that traders who missed XRP below $2 will likely get another opportunity to buy near that level.



Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $101,538.02 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,295.60 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $156.31 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.22

The meme coin market slipped 3% to $52.8 billion, mirroring the broader market's decline.

EtherNasyonal observed that Dogecoin's long-term cycle remains intact, while short-term moves appear chaotic, zooming out shows a consistent, structured trend.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1628 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 8891

