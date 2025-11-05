Close up shot of a golden Bitcoin in a stack, among other various digital cryptocurrencies .
November 5, 2025 3:02 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Rebounds To $104,000, Lifting Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin But It's 'Too Early To Celebrate'

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Bitcoin is back above $104,000 after sliding below $100,000 for the first time since July.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$104,348.91
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$3,469.09
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$163.36
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.29
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1682
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.059218

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 347,699 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $1.34 billion.        
  • In the past 24 hours, top gainers include ZKsync, Plasma and Zcash.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: IncomeSharks says Bitcoin's rebound looks better but cautions it's too early to celebrate. While green stocks help sentiment, they want confirmation before turning bullish again.

Ash Crypto highlighted Bitcoin just retested its weekly RSI support, a level that, in the last three instances, preceded new all-time highs.

Altcoin Gordon noted that the U.S. government shutdown could end this week, and the last time it did, Bitcoin surged 50% within three months. History may be about to punish the bears again.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$104062.502.56%
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.16743.21%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$3458.885.26%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.0000093.73%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$162.755.01%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$2.325.36%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved