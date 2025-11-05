Bitcoin Rebounds To $104,000, Lifting Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin But It's 'Too Early To Celebrate'

Bitcoin is back above $104,000 after sliding below $100,000 for the first time since July.
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 347,699 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $1.34 billion.
- In the past 24 hours, top gainers include ZKsync, Plasma and Zcash.
Notable Developments:
- ChatGPT Lost 63% Trying To Trade Crypto — But One China AI Made A Healthy Profit
- Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin, Ethereum Are In A Bear Market
- ‘Bear Market’ Trends For Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP As Retail Continues To Buy The Dip
- Michael Saylor-Led Strategy Unlikely To Get Liquidated In Next Bitcoin Bear Market, Says Popular Analyst, But Foresees Issues In 2028
- Hedera Gets Its First ETF: Canary’s HBAR Fund Lets Investors Tap Into The Tokenization Boom
- Kevin O’Leary Says AI No Longer ‘Hype,’ But Real Driver Of Productivity As Bitcoin Miners Accelerate Shift Into AI Infrastructure Business
Trader Notes: IncomeSharks says Bitcoin's rebound looks better but cautions it's too early to celebrate. While green stocks help sentiment, they want confirmation before turning bullish again.
Ash Crypto highlighted Bitcoin just retested its weekly RSI support, a level that, in the last three instances, preceded new all-time highs.
Altcoin Gordon noted that the U.S. government shutdown could end this week, and the last time it did, Bitcoin surged 50% within three months. History may be about to punish the bears again.
