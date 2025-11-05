Bitcoin Rebounds To $104,000, Lifting Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin But It's 'Too Early To Celebrate'

Bitcoin is back above $104,000 after sliding below $100,000 for the first time since July.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $104,348.91 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,469.09 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $163.36 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.29 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1682 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 9218

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 347,699 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $1.34 billion.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include ZKsync, Plasma and Zcash.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: IncomeSharks says Bitcoin's rebound looks better but cautions it's too early to celebrate. While green stocks help sentiment, they want confirmation before turning bullish again.

Ash Crypto highlighted Bitcoin just retested its weekly RSI support, a level that, in the last three instances, preceded new all-time highs.

Altcoin Gordon noted that the U.S. government shutdown could end this week, and the last time it did, Bitcoin surged 50% within three months. History may be about to punish the bears again.

