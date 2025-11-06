Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Retrace Bounce As Government Shutdown Extends

Bitcoin is back below $102,000 as the government shutdown continues to weigh on risk appetite.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $101,313.79 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,313.25 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $156.06 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.22 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1597 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 8970

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 198,110 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $572.82 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Internet Computer, Tezos and Filecoin.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: CryptoYoddha noted that Bitcoin is retesting the key $100,000 support level, with its weekly RSI also resting on support. While the short-term structure looks bearish, there are still three days left before the weekly closing.

IncomeSharks cautioned that markets tend to offer multiple entry opportunities, advising against using high leverage. Even if the outlook is bullish, short-term pullbacks can easily stop or liquidate overleveraged positions before upside plays out.

Blockchainedbb expects Bitcoin to climb toward $115,000–$120,000, with the S&P 500 potentially peaking near 7,200 before momentum fades. He anticipates a broader slowdown in markets, housing, and the economy starting in 2026, projecting at least a year-and-a-half pause before the next bull run.

He plans to sell all spot positions around Christmas and focus solely on trading through the consolidation phase.

Dana Crypto Trades pointed out that Bitcoin has entered a phase of heightened volatility typical for this part of the cycle, with double-digit weekly moves common in November. However, this year stands out as Bitcoin is on track for its worst-ever start to the month, following a weak October, underscoring that this cycle is like no other.

