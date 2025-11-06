Bitcoin's Drop To $100,000 Explained: Orderly Distribution Without Panic

Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) drop to the $100,000 mark signals fading demand and steady long-term holder (LTH) selling, according to a new report.

What Happened: The market remains oversold but not capitulated, with defensive risk sentiment across spot, ETF, and derivatives markets, Glassnode reports

Bitcoin has failed to reclaim the Short-Term Holders' (STH) cost basis (~$112,500) — a sign that bullish momentum has weakened.

The next key structural support sits near $88,500, corresponding to the active investors' realized price. Roughly 71% of supply remains in profit, keeping BTC near the lower end of the mid-cycle equilibrium (70–90%).

Notably, long-term holders have sold over 300,000 BTC since July 2025, shifting from "selling into strength" to "selling into weakness."

Overall, around 2.4 million BTC (~12% of total supply) has been spent by LTHs, with only partial offsets from new coin maturations, reflecting growing fatigue among seasoned investors.

Why It Matters: U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have flipped to steady outflows between –$150 million and –$700 million daily, erasing months of inflow momentum from September–October and indicating waning institutional participation.

CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) remains negative (–800 to –900 BTC), underscoring continued net selling and weak buy-side aggression.

Perpetual funding rates dropped from $338 million/month to $118 million, showing traders deleveraging and turning risk averse.

Overall, Bitcoin's market structure is fragile but orderly — distribution without panic. The current phase reflects controlled revaluation amid weak institutional demand, not a full-blown capitulation.

Until ETF inflows and spot demand recover, Bitcoin is likely to remain in a mild bear phase, with a gradual grind lower more probable than a sharp collapse.

