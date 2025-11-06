Bitcoin
November 6, 2025 8:40 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin's Drop To $100,000 Explained: Orderly Distribution Without Panic

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) drop to the $100,000 mark signals fading demand and steady long-term holder (LTH) selling, according to a new report.

What Happened: The market remains oversold but not capitulated, with defensive risk sentiment across spot, ETF, and derivatives markets, Glassnode reports

Bitcoin has failed to reclaim the Short-Term Holders' (STH) cost basis (~$112,500) — a sign that bullish momentum has weakened.

The next key structural support sits near $88,500, corresponding to the active investors' realized price. Roughly 71% of supply remains in profit, keeping BTC near the lower end of the mid-cycle equilibrium (70–90%).

Notably, long-term holders have sold over 300,000 BTC since July 2025, shifting from "selling into strength" to "selling into weakness."

Overall, around 2.4 million BTC (~12% of total supply) has been spent by LTHs, with only partial offsets from new coin maturations, reflecting growing fatigue among seasoned investors.

Also Read: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rally 2% Despite Over $250M In ETF Outflows

Why It Matters: U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have flipped to steady outflows between –$150 million and –$700 million daily, erasing months of inflow momentum from September–October and indicating waning institutional participation.

  • CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) remains negative (–800 to –900 BTC), underscoring continued net selling and weak buy-side aggression.
  • Perpetual funding rates dropped from $338 million/month to $118 million, showing traders deleveraging and turning risk averse.

Overall, Bitcoin's market structure is fragile but orderly — distribution without panic. The current phase reflects controlled revaluation amid weak institutional demand, not a full-blown capitulation.

Until ETF inflows and spot demand recover, Bitcoin is likely to remain in a mild bear phase, with a gradual grind lower more probable than a sharp collapse.

 Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$103164.38-0.69%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved