Bitcoin, Ethereum Give Investors The Jitters, But This Coin Rallies 70%
November 4, 2025 6:49 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin Craters To $104,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Plummet Another 5%

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Bitcoin dipped below $104,000 on Tuesday morning as sustained ETF outflows, signallweakening retail and institutional interest.

The Fear and Greed Index slipped further into the fear zone to 27.

In the past 24 hours, total liquidations topped $1.36 billion across 328,207 traders.

Spot ETFs continued to record outflows, with Bitcoin funds shedding $186.5 million and Ethereum funds losing $135.8 million.

Free Fall Zone

Ted Pillows warned that Bitcoin is in a steep decline with no clear stabilization yet in sight.

He noted that meaningful support doesn't appear until $100,000, making a retest of that zone increasingly likely.

Should Bitcoin fail to hold that level, analysts point to a potential correction toward $92,000, where a CME gap remains unfilled.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez echoed similar caution, saying that below $104,800, Bitcoin's structural support weakens, leaving "very little cushion" before lower price zones could be tested.

For Ethereum, Pillows said the price is approaching a retest of its October 10 wick, with the next key support near $3,400 — a critical level for bulls.

A breakdown below this could push ETH under $3,000.

Posty added added that lower highs and lower lows persist across altcoins. He suggested this could offer a short-term exit opportunity on the next lower high.


Cryptocurrency		TickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$104,287.62
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$3,518.04
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$161.54
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.27

The meme coin market extended its sharp downturn, plunging 11.6% in the past 24 hours to a total valuation of $53.6 billion.

Analyst Ali Martinez noted that whales have offloaded over 1 billion DOGE in the past week, warning that a breakdown below the $0.18 support level could invalidate the bullish outlook and trigger a further decline toward $0.12.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1665
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.059175
Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$104486.41-1.94%
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.1656-1.01%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$3518.92-2.33%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.000009-0.54%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$161.50-2.72%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$2.27-1.49%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved