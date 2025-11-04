Bitcoin,Price,Falling,Down,Concept,,Digital,Cryptocurrency,On,Red,Bar
November 4, 2025

Bitcoin Plunges To $100,000 As $1 Billion In Liquidations Hit XRP, ETH, Dogecoin

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin tapped the $100,000 level on Tuesday, triggering over $1 billion in liquidations amid continued ETF outflows.

Major altcoins including Ethereum, XRP, and Dogecoin have plunged around 10%, while the Crypto Fear and Greed Index has dropped to 27, signaling growing market fear.  

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$101,137.01
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$3,297.69
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$155.65
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.19
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1589
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.058815

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 335,064 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $1.27 billion.        
  • In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Decred, Internet Computer and Dash.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: IncomeSharks noted that Bitcoin is holding above $100,000 despite widespread panic, viewing this level as a key support zone that could spark a rebound or "spring" to higher prices.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez echoed this sentiment, suggesting Bitcoin could bounce toward $106,500 or even $112,000 as momentum builds.

Castillo Trading described the current setup as a "do or die" moment for Bitcoin after clearing all nPOC zones from May to October, potentially paving the way for a more sustainable upward move.

Michael van de Poppe highlighted that Bitcoin's liquidity from the Oct. 10 crash could serve as a crucial point for a bounce or bottom formation, emphasizing that $112,000 remains the level to reclaim for any attempt at new all-time highs. He called this as a “disastrous start of the month.”

