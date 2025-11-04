Bitcoin Plunges To $100,000 As $1 Billion In Liquidations Hit XRP, ETH, Dogecoin

Bitcoin tapped the $100,000 level on Tuesday, triggering over $1 billion in liquidations amid continued ETF outflows.
Major altcoins including Ethereum, XRP, and Dogecoin have plunged around 10%, while the Crypto Fear and Greed Index has dropped to 27, signaling growing market fear.
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 335,064 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $1.27 billion.
- In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Decred, Internet Computer and Dash.
Notable Developments:
- Ripple Expands Institutional Footprint As XRP Drops Below $2.30
- Donald Trump Says China ‘Is Getting Big Into Crypto Right Now’—But Is That True?
- MSTR Drops Below $250 As Strategy Announces New Bitcoin-Linked Stock Offering
- Amazon, Google Deals Boosted Cipher Mining’s Credibility, Says CEO, But Admits ‘Bias’ Linked To Bitcoin Mining Background
- Bitcoin’s Downtrend Explained By Wall Street Vet: It’s An ‘IPO-Style Distribution’
Trader Notes: IncomeSharks noted that Bitcoin is holding above $100,000 despite widespread panic, viewing this level as a key support zone that could spark a rebound or "spring" to higher prices.
Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez echoed this sentiment, suggesting Bitcoin could bounce toward $106,500 or even $112,000 as momentum builds.
Castillo Trading described the current setup as a "do or die" moment for Bitcoin after clearing all nPOC zones from May to October, potentially paving the way for a more sustainable upward move.
Michael van de Poppe highlighted that Bitcoin's liquidity from the Oct. 10 crash could serve as a crucial point for a bounce or bottom formation, emphasizing that $112,000 remains the level to reclaim for any attempt at new all-time highs. He called this as a “disastrous start of the month.”
