November 4, 2025 1:33 PM 1 min read

Forget Bitcoin, Ethereum: ZEC Is The Only Coin Pumping—And It's Up 150% In 1 Month

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) has outperformed major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, rallying over 150% in the past month.

CryptocurrencyTickerPriceMarket Cap7-Day Trend
Zcash(CRYPTO: ZEC)$389.34$6.3 billion+22.3%
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$101,186.67$2 trillion-12.4%
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$3,370.98$406.9 billion-18.5%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Ansem compared buying Zcash at $437 to buying Bitcoin at $437, calling it a once-in-a-cycle opportunity. His post drew strong reactions from the community, many noting the bullish conviction behind the claim.

Altcoin Sherpa called Zcash "one of the strongest coins in the market right now," expressing regret over missing entries after the coin failed to reach his target buy levels.

Dread Bongo speculated the rally may mark a rotation from Bitcoin into privacy coins, suggesting early BTC holders are moving profits into assets like ZEC, which embody crypto's original ethos of freedom and self-sovereignty.

Statistics: According to Whale Insider, a newly created wallet deposited 7.9 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a 5x leveraged long on Zcash, with a TWAP order to scale the position further.

Community News: A Galaxy Research report noted ZEC's breakout has reignited discussion around privacy as a core crypto feature. For the first time, over 30% of ZEC supply now sits in shielded pools, though its node footprint remains much smaller than Bitcoin's.

Galaxy cited a16z's 2025 State of Crypto report, highlighting a spike in Google searches for privacy-related terms in recent months.

While Galaxy questioned whether Zcash's rally can translate into sustained network growth, it emphasized that the renewed focus on privacy signals a shift in market sentiment toward valuing financial autonomy again.

Image: Shutterstock

