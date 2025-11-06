Bitcoin,With,Golden,Stars,Showering,Down,On,It,A,3d
November 6, 2025

Bitcoin Likely Has 'One More Leg Higher' Before 2026 Bear Market, Trader Says

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Crypto analyst Trader Mayne remains bullish on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), arguing that the recent pullback is part of a larger consolidation before the final leg higher in this cycle.

What Happened: Mayne's thesis builds on several core factors:

  • Four-Year Cycle Theory: Following Bob Lucas' framework, Mayne expects the next cycle top between late 2025 and early 2026, aligning with prior four-year cycle peaks.
  • Bitcoin–Gold Ratio: Since gold typically leads Bitcoin by 60–90 days, gold's recent strength suggests Bitcoin's next major move is imminent.
  • Absence of a Blowoff Top: Unlike gold and tech stocks, Bitcoin hasn't yet shown a parabolic surge, implying the current cycle's euphoria phase is still ahead.
  • Timing Indicators: He expects a weekly cycle low to form soon, confirmed by a strong green candle and a hold above $98,000. Mayne predicts November's low could come early in the month, setting up for a year-end rally.
  • Political Tailwinds: A potential end to the U.S. government shutdown and Trump's pro-market stance could serve as catalysts for renewed risk appetite..

Why It Matters: While optimistic, Mayne warns of bearish risks: potential institutional distribution, RSI divergences, and a stronger U.S. dollar, all of which could cap upside momentum.

He expects 2026 to be a corrective year but projects a 40–50% decline (to the $50,000–$70,000 range) rather than a full-blown 80% crash, given rising institutional support and ETF adoption.

"The plan is simple: defined entries, exits, and invalidation levels," he said, stressing that market structure remains intact until Bitcoin loses key long-term supports.

