Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rally 2% Despite Over $250M In ETF Outflows

Bitcoin is holding steady near $103,000 as U.S. equities rallied on stronger-than-expected ADP jobs data and easing fears of a potential government shutdown.

Across crypto markets, over $314.5 million in positions were liquidated within 24 hours, while spot ETFs saw notable outflows: Bitcoin funds lost $137 million and Ethereum funds $118.6 million.

Ted Pillows cautioned that despite Bitcoin reclaiming $103,000, confidence remains low, with a possible CME gap fill near $92,000 still in play.

Daan Crypto Trades said Bitcoin has been consolidating for 18 hours, likely to sweep liquidity between $100,500–$105,500 before a clearer move emerges.

Santiment data shows Ethereum rebounded to $3,500 after dipping near $3,000. The short-term traders (past 30 days) are down an average of 12.8%, suggesting lingering pain and potential for further upside as sentiment resets.

Long-term traders (past 365 days) are also slightly negative at -0.3%, and with both short- and long-term MVRVs in the red.

For XRP, Santiment spotted renewed network activity and rising investor interest. XRP Ledger data shows 21,595 new wallets created in the last 48 hours, the fastest growth in 8 months.



Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $103,139.27 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,398.21 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $159.08 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.30

The meme coin market moved 2.3% higher to $53.9 billion, mirroring the broader market's pump.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted a TD Sequential buy signal on Dogecoin, suggesting a potential local bottom may be near.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1632 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 9012

Image: Shutterstock