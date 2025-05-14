Boot Barn Stock Steps Higher Despite Q4 Miss: Here's Why

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT released its fourth-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report.

The Details: Boot Barn reported quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.24. Quarterly revenue of $453.75 million missed the Street estimate of $458.42 million.

Boot Barn’s board of directors authorized the company to repurchase up to $200 million of its common stock.

“Our team delivered a solid finish to fiscal year 2025 highlighted by 15% annual total sales growth and 23% growth in earnings per diluted share, underscoring the ongoing resilience of our core consumer despite broader market uncertainties. The continued strength across major merchandise categories, channels, and geographies reaffirms the broad appeal of our brand and the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives,” commented CEO John Hazen.

Outlook: Boot Barn expects first-quarter EPS of between $1.44 and $1.52, versus the $1.44 analyst estimate, and revenue in a range of $483 million to $491 million, versus the $486.49 million estimate.

Boot Barn sees fiscal 2026 GAAP earnings of between $5.50 and $6.40 per share, versus the $6.24 analyst estimate, and revenue in a range of $2.07 billion to $2.15 billion, versus the $2.17 billion estimate.

BOOT Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Boot Barn stock was up 16.31% at $154.50 after-hours Wednesday.

