The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD CEO Jeff Green shared strong opinions regarding the closed platforms that he called "walled gardens" run by Alphabet, Inc. GOOG GOOGL and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN on the company's first-quarter earnings call.

What To Know: Green said closed platforms like Google and Amazon are inherently at odds with the best interests of advertisers and agencies because their primary obligation is to maximize shareholder value and not to ensure a fair and open marketplace.

The Trade Desk, on the other hand, is positioned to serve the open Internet, enabling broader and more objective media buying, the CEO said.

"We have been winning in an unfair market," Green stated.

He pointed to some recent changes in the demand-side platform (DSP) landscape that Green believes will improve competition, transparency and fairness.

Recent court rulings in 2025 have declared Google an illegal monopoly and Green said Google is already starting to scale back and discontinue some of its previous “draconian and illegal practices” in response.

"I continue to believe that Google will stop trying to monetize the open Internet and instead focus more on their destinations. I expect that Amazon will continue on the same path," Green said.

The Trade Desk CEO also pointed to a recent ruling that allows Spotify to have a payment relationship with its customers separate from Apple which helps to create a "more level playing field."

Green remains optimistic that The Trade Desk will thrive even further as competition and transparency improve under new regulations that encourage a fairer marketplace.

"As we've said before, if we can win share in an unfair market against the biggest tech players in the world, as we have over the last 15 years, imagine what we can do in a fair market," the CEO said.

