DXC Technology Stock Drops After Q4 Results, Q1 Guidance Below Estimates

DXC Technology Co. DXC released its fourth-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: DXC Technology reported quarterly earnings of 84 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 77 cents. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $3.17 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $3.13 billion.

Read Next: Nvidia Climbs On Saudi AI Investments: Analyst Estimates $15 Billion To $20 Billion In Revenue

“Our fourth quarter results represent continued progress toward our goal of achieving sustained, profitable revenue growth,” said DXC Technology CEO Raul Fernandez.

“For the second consecutive quarter, we reported bookings growth of more than 20% and book to bill ratios of greater than 1. While the macro backdrop remains uncertain, we’re staying focused on our priorities, delivering our deep and broad capabilities to our customers, driving performance with a newly energized and engaged employee base, and continuing to build a culture of accountability, collaboration and urgency,” Fernandez said.

Outlook: DXC Technology sees first-quarter adjusted EPS of between 55 cents and 65 cents per share, versus the 77 cent analyst estimate, and revenue in a range of $3.04 billion to $3.09 billion, versus the $3.12 billion estimate.

DXC sees fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of between $2.75 and $3.25, versus the $3.41 analyst estimate, revenue in a range of $12.18 billion to $12.44 billion, versus the $12.41 billion estimate.

DXC Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, DXC Technology stock was down 13.04% at $14.40 after-hours Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock