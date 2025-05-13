May 13, 2025 5:40 PM 2 min read

Buffett-Backed Nu Holdings Stock Drops After Worse-Than-Expected Q1 Results: Details

Zinger Key Points

Nu Holdings Ltd. NU released its first-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report. 

The Details: Nu Holdings reported earnings of 12 cents per share, which missed the consensus estimate of 13 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $3.2 billion, which missed the Street estimate of $3.23 billion.

For the first quarter, Nu Holdings reported:

  • 4.3 million customers added in the first quarter, driving a 19% year-over-year increase of 19.3 million, reaching a total of 118.6 million customers globally by March 31, 2025.
  • Monthly Average Revenue per Active Customer (ARPAC) grew 5% sequentially and 17% year-over-year on an FX-neutral basis to $11.2 in Q1.
  • Monthly Average Cost to Serve Per Active Customer remained below the dollar level, at seven cents per customer, a 4% year-over-year reduction and a decline of 12% sequentially.
  • Net interest income increased 34% year-over-year and 5% sequentially, reaching a new all-time high of $1.8 billion.

“Starting 2025 strong, Nubank reached 118.6 million customers, adding over four million in a single quarter, showcasing its powerful platform scalability across Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. This growth is driven by deepening customer engagement: 98.7 million monthly active users and an activity rate exceeding 83%. Revenues surged 40% year-over-year (FXN) to $3.2 billion, driven by a 62% expansion in the interest-earning portfolio,” said David Vélez, CEO of Nubank.

Warren Buffett holds shares of Nu Holdings in Berkshire Hathaway, giving him exposure to the company.

NU Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Nu Holdings stock was down 5.71% at $12.39 after-hours on Tuesday.  

