Trump Wants To Kickstart Nuclear Development: These 5 Stocks Could Boom

President Donald Trump is advancing a series of executive orders aimed at dramatically reshaping U.S. nuclear energy policy to accelerate the construction of new nuclear power plants and reduce regulatory barriers. Several companies in the nuclear energy sector could benefit from accelerated expansion of the industry.

The Details: The Trump administration's draft executive orders are intended to quadruple U.S. nuclear power production by 2050, increasing capacity from about 100 gigawatts to 400 gigawatts, according to the New York Times.

Read Next: Tesla Robotaxi Hopes Dashed By Uber, Lyft: No Fast Lane To Profits, Warns Investor Gary Black

The orders cite the need to catch up with China and Russia, which have recently dominated new nuclear reactor deployments. Trump also aims to rebuild domestic uranium and nuclear fuel supply chains and reduce reliance on Russian and Chinese imports.

Stocks To Watch: Companies directly involved in nuclear power generation, uranium mining and enrichment as well as advanced reactor technology, stand to benefit from an acceleration in construction and deregulation of the nuclear energy industry.

Constellation Energy Corp. CEG and Vistra Corp. VST are major utility companies with nuclear assets and are well-positioned to benefit from streamlined regulations and a supportive policy environment.

Oklo, Inc. OKLO, which is focused on small modular reactors (SMR), is gaining traction as Trump's policies favor rapid deployment of advanced nuclear technologies and AI/data center partnerships.

NuScale Power Corp. SMR is another company developing SMR technology and is positioned to capitalize on streamlined permitting and increased federal support for advanced nuclear projects.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF NLR provides diversified exposure to leading nuclear utilities, uranium miners and other sector leaders. The ETF could be a lower-risk way to capture upside from the nuclear renaissance.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock