Quantum computing stocks have attracted major retail investor interest in 2025, with companies like D-Wave Quantum, Inc. QBTS, Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI and IonQ, Inc. IONQ standing out as some investor favorites.

While the sector holds transformative potential, persistent financial losses and evolving technology mean these stocks remain high-risk, high-reward investments.

QBTS: D-Wave Quantum is 2025's best quantum stock performer so far, with gains of more than 35% year-to-date. The company specializes in quantum annealing systems with products like the Advantage and Advantage 2 quantum computers, as well as its Leap quantum cloud service.

D-Wave reported record quarterly revenue of $15 million last week, a more than sixfold increase on a year-over-year basis, though the company has yet to turn a profit.

IONQ: IonQ also reported a smaller-than-expected first-quarter loss last week, though its stock is down more than 20% year-to-date.

However, the company has established partnerships with major cloud providers like Microsoft, Amazon and Google for its trapped ion technology and analysts see potential gains ahead. IonQ stock has a consensus price target of $38.33 based on the ratings of 7 analysts, representing a nearly 20% upside to the stock's current price level.

RGTI: Rigetti specializes in full-stack, cloud-accessible quantum computing, manufacturing its own chips and pioneering scalable multi-chip quantum processors. However, Rigetti's financials reveal the high cost of quantum research and developments with a trailing twelve-month net loss of $200.99 million on $10.79 million in revenue.

The company is set to report its first-quarter results after Monday's closing bell with Street expectations of a loss of 5 cents per share on revenue of $2.55 million. Rigetti stock is racing higher on heavy trading volume ahead of earnings, reflecting retail investor enthusiasm.

