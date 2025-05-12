GigaCloud Stock Rallies After Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates: Details

GigaCloud Technology, Inc. GCT released its first-quarter results after Monday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report.

The Details: GigaCloud Technology reported adjusted earnings of 83 cents per share, which beat the Street estimate of 52 cents. Quarterly revenue of $271.91 million beat the consensus estimate of $259.8 million.

Read Next: Tesla Robotaxi Hopes Dashed By Uber, Lyft: No Fast Lane To Profits, Warns Investor Gary Black

For the the first quarter, GigaCloud reported:

GigaCloud Marketplace GMV increased 56.1% year-over-year to $1,416.7 million for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025.

3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV increased 49.9% year-over-year to $734.3 million for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025. 3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV represented 51.8% of total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025.

Active 3P sellers increased 33.4% year-over-year to 1,154 for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025.

Active buyers increased 81.4% year-over-year to 9,966 for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025.

Spend per active buyer was $142,156 for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025.

“Despite persistent industry headwinds, we continue to grow and see the strength of the GigaCloud Marketplace come through — buyers and sellers continue to lean in during times of volatility and challenge. That is a testament to the efficiency and value created by our Supplier Fulfilled Retailing (SFR) model,” said Larry Wu, CEO.

Outlook: GigaCloud sees second-quarter revenue in a range of $275 million to $305 million, versus the $259.8 million analyst estimate.

GCT Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, GigaCloud Technology stock was up 16.98% at $18.60 after-hours Monday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock