Trump's Plan To Cut HUD Budget by Half Faces Bipartisan Criticism on Capitol Hill

In a move that has sparked bipartisan criticism, President Donald Trump has proposed a 51% reduction in the budget of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The proposal, staunchly defended by HUD Secretary Scott Turner, is being scrutinized for its potential implications for millions of Americans.

What Happened: According to a report, Turner justified the proposed $45 billion cut to HUD’s funding before the House subcommittee on Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development this week. The budget cut forms a part of Trump’s strategy to eliminate $163 billion in federal spending.

Turner was grilled by both Democrats and Republicans about the agency’s plans to continue serving older, disabled, and low-income Americans, as well as those recovering from disasters or experiencing homelessness.

Turner clarified, “The goal here is not to serve less Americans. The goal here is to serve Americans better.”

Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio) questioned the agency’s ability to assist disaster victims if it slashes funding for the Community Development Block Grant — Disaster Recovery program. Turner assured Joyce that HUD “will not allow disaster recovery and those that need assistance in disaster recovery to be lost on us.”

Democratic lawmakers voiced their apprehensions about the proposed cuts to homelessness services, including the elimination of the Housing for Persons with AIDS program, reports Insider. Turner countered that the agency isn’t merely cutting funding but is “going to be more effective and more efficient.”

Despite the president’s budget proposal, the final decision on the federal budget rests with Congress. Government funding is set to expire in September.

Why It Matters: The proposed budget cut to HUD is a significant part of Trump’s broader plan to reduce federal spending.

However, the bipartisan concern it has raised underscores the potential impact on vulnerable sections of the American population. The final decision will be crucial in determining the future of housing and urban development in the country.

