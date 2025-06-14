June 14, 2025 2:50 PM 2 min read

Shiba Inu on Verge of a Breakout as Whales Make Bold Moves

Zinger Key Points

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, a competitor to Dogecoin DOGE/USD, could potentially see a significant price surge due to a rise in whale activity, according to market intelligence firm Santiment.

Santiment’s study reveals that historically, large transactions by high-net-worth investors, often exceeding $100,000, have typically been followed by price peaks in digital assets.

This trend was notably observed in December 2017 when Bitcoin hit nearly $20,000 for the first time.

While heightened whale activity could potentially indicate an upcoming price drop, Santiment asserts that this isn’t always the case. Wealthy investors often purchase during price dips, a trend that was observed during the Bitcoin crash in May 2021.

Santiment’s data suggests that Shiba Inu is currently in the midst of a rally driven by whales. The cryptocurrency saw a surge of 527 whale transactions on June 5, 2025, the highest in five months. Since then, its market value has increased by 10%.

As of now, SHIB is trading at $0.000012, a 5.5% decrease on the day. Whale activity is a critical factor in the cryptocurrency market, often influencing price movements significantly.

The recent surge in whale transactions for Shiba Inu suggests that high-net-worth investors are showing increased interest in this digital asset. If this trend continues, it could potentially lead to a significant price surge for SHIB, as predicted by Santiment.

However, it’s important to note that while increased whale activity can often precede price peaks, it can also signal an impending price crash. Investors should therefore exercise caution and closely monitor market trends.

