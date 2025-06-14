Trump Condemns 'Targeted Attack' On Minnesota Democratic Lawmakers: 'Terrible Shooting'

In the wake of a politically motivated shooting in Minnesota, President Donald Trump has released a statement expressing his concern. The attack was directed at two Democratic lawmakers.

What Happened: President Trump referred to the Minnesota incident as a “terrible shooting”. The attack, which targeted State Lawmakers, is currently under investigation by Attorney General Pam Bondi and the FBI.

Democratic State Sen. John Hoffman of Champlin and Minnesota state representative Melissa Hortman in Brooklyn Park were identified as the victims by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D). Hortman and her husband tragically lost their lives in the attack, while Hoffman and his wife are receiving treatment for multiple gunshot wounds.

The assailant, who posed as a police officer during the attack, is still on the loose. The suspect had a list of other officials and exchanged gunfire with police while fleeing Hortman's home.

Authorities have advised residents to only open the door for police if they are in pairs, as the suspect could still be impersonating law enforcement.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has assured that the “horrific violence will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Why It Matters: This incident marks a disturbing escalation in politically motivated violence. The attack has not only claimed lives but has also instilled fear in the community and among public officials.

The fact that the suspect is still at large and could potentially target other officials adds to the gravity of the situation.

The response from the authorities and the President will be crucial in ensuring public safety and restoring faith in the system.

