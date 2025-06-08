Trump and Musk Aides Have Spoken as Tensions Cool Between the Billionaire and the President

The ongoing public spat between President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk looks like has taken a pause.

What Happened: Two White House officials have confirmed that the public disagreements between Trump and Musk have been put on hold.

The feud included Musk suggesting impeachment for Trump and Trump threatening to terminate federal contracts for Musk’s companies. The future of their relationship, however, remains uncertain, reports Politico.

"The future of their relationship is totally uncertain," added the White House official, who requested to remain anonymous.

Trump was particularly irked by Musk’s insinuation of his association with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and Musk’s assertion that Trump’s victory was due to his support, including substantial political contributions.

The feud escalated amidst Trump and Republican leaders’ efforts to pass a significant domestic policy legislation. Musk criticized the bill for containing a “MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK”.

The relationship began to sour even before the social media clash last week, with Trump expressing dissatisfaction over Musk’s focus on DOGE’s inability to make substantial cuts in the federal bureaucracy.

The White House’s decision to withdraw the nomination for Jared Isaacman, Musk’s choice to lead NASA, further strained the relationship.

Musk’s refusal to cooperate with White House personnel director Sergio Gor added to the tension.

Why It Matters: The public feud between two of the most influential figures in the U.S. has drawn considerable attention.

The disagreement has implications for Musk’s companies, particularly if Trump follows through on his threat to end federal contracts.

Furthermore, the spat has the potential to impact domestic policy legislation and the future of NASA, given Musk’s significant influence in the space industry.

The temporary ceasefire may provide an opportunity for both parties to reassess their relationship and potentially find common ground.

However, with the future of their relationship still uncertain, it remains to be seen how this will unfold.

