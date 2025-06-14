Elon Musk's X to Shake Up Financial Media With Reality TV Show

Elon Musk‘s social media platform, X, is set to disrupt the financial media landscape with a reality TV show that allows viewers to invest in promising startups. The show, “Going Public,” is part of X’s original programming initiative and is scheduled to stream live on June 24.

What Happened: X’s new series “Going Public” provides viewers the chance to invest in startups featured on the show. This initiative is in line with X’s commitment to empowering smaller investors, a sentiment echoed by Brett Weitz, X’s content chief, earlier this year.

The final episode of the show, initially slated for June 13, was delayed after the news leaked online. The producers of “Going Public” expressed that they wanted to offer more to the viewers in the live finale.

As per the report by Barron’s, this initiative, however, might draw additional scrutiny for X, which has previously been accused of spreading misinformation on its platform.

The show is part of X’s new programming lineup that includes a talk show by Khloé Kardashian and a business program hosted by renowned crypto investor Anthony Pompliano.

Darren Marble, co-creator of “Going Public,” described the series as a mix of “Shark Tank” and “The Apprentice,” with a real-time investing element. The show’s producers have boldly claimed that they are “rewriting the rules” of financial media.

However, viewers are advised to exercise caution. Dutch Mendenhall and Amy Vaughn, founders of one of the featured startups, are currently under investigation by state and federal regulators, as per Barron’s.

Why It Matters: This move by X is a significant step in democratizing investment opportunities, allowing smaller investors to participate in startup funding.

However, the platform’s past issues with misinformation could potentially cast a shadow over this initiative.

The involvement of startup founders under investigation also raises concerns about the credibility of the investment opportunities presented on the show.

