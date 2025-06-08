Apple's Liquid Glass Interface Set To Revolutionize iOS 26, Hints At 20th Anniversary iPhone

Apple Inc. AAPL is poised to unveil a groundbreaking software design, dubbed “Liquid Glass,” at its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his latest weekly “Power On" report revealed that, the innovative interface, which will be incorporated into the forthcoming iOS 26, is a significant departure from the existing “flat design”.

It will feature a glossy, translucent aesthetic, akin to a glass surface, and will be consistent across all of Apple’s operating systems, including iPadOS 26, tvOS 26, visionOS 26, watchOS 26, macOS 26, and CarPlay.

Alan Dye, Apple’s vice president of human interface, is slated to discuss the transition at the conference. The “Liquid Glass” interface is also expected to lay the groundwork for new hardware products, including a 20th-anniversary iPhone, internally known as the “Glasswing”, which is set to launch in 2027.

The “Glasswing” will boast curved glass sides and incredibly slim bezels. The Liquid Glass interface is considered the highlight of this year’s developer conference.

Besides the interface revamp, Apple is gearing up for its annual back-to-school offer, which is set to kick off on June 17. The tech giant is also planning to broaden iPhone carrier promotions in its retail stores from June 26.

The introduction of the “Liquid Glass” interface marks a significant milestone in Apple’s design evolution. This shift not only enhances the visual appeal of Apple’s software but also paves the way for future hardware innovations.

The anticipation surrounding the 20th-anniversary iPhone, coupled with the new interface, underscores Apple’s commitment to maintaining its leading edge in the tech industry.

Image: Shutterstock/Xeniia X