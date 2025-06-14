Trump Made $57.4 Million From Family Crypto Firm — Plus Big Bucks From Branded Guitars, Sneakers and Watches

In a recent financial disclosure, it was revealed that the cryptocurrency venture and branded products linked to the family of President Donald Trump have generated an income exceeding $57 million for the president.

What Happened: The financial disclosure indicates that Trump’s investment in the crypto platform World Liberty Financial yielded him $57,355,532 last year, positioning it as one of his primary sources of income.

The decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, World Liberty Financial, was established in 2024 by Zach Witkoff, the son of Steve Witkoff who served as the president's envoy for Ukraine-Russia peace talks and Iran deal discussions.

Trump’s three sons, Donald Jr., Eric, and Barron, are also among the co-founders.

According to the disclosure, and as reported by The New York Post, Trump also received royalty payments from the sale of products bearing his name and image.

These include $3 million from the "Save America" coffee table book, $2.5 million from "Trump Sneakers and Fragrances," $2.8 million from Trump-branded watches, $1,055,100 from his "45 Guitar" and $1,306,035 from "The Greenwood Bible."

An additional $1,057,490 was earned from a licensing agreement for Trump digital trading cards.

The document also discloses over $700,000 in speaking engagement fees and reveals that Trump’s personal crypto wallet is valued between $1,000,001 and $5 million.

The White House has asserted that Trump’s assets, which were held in a trust managed by his children during his second term, do not pose a conflict of interest.

The disclosure also enumerates over $100 million in mortgage loans and a $454 million civil fraud judgment, among other liabilities.

Why It Matters: The disclosure provides a glimpse into the financial activities of the former president, highlighting his significant involvement in the world of cryptocurrency.

The success of World Liberty Financial underscores the growing acceptance and adoption of decentralized finance platforms.

Furthermore, the substantial earnings from Trump-branded products demonstrate the enduring appeal of his personal brand, even after his presidency.

Image: Shutterstock/Phil Mistry