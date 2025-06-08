Elon Musk Reportedly Slammed Into Scott Bessent 'Like A Rugby Player' After Being Called a 'Fraud', Trump Said 'This Is Too Much'

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk reportedly engaged in a heated physical altercation with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at the White House, leading to a fallout with President Donald Trump.

What Happened: The incident took place in mid-April when Musk and Bessent presented competing proposals to the president. The situation escalated after President Trump sided with Bessent’s plan, leading to a verbal and physical confrontation between the two men.

Former White House official Steven Bannon stated that the argument turned physical when Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, allegedly shoulder-checked Bessent.

As per the report by The Washington Post, Bannon claimed that it took several people to break up the fight before Musk was removed from the West Wing.

"Scott said, ‘You're a fraud. You're a total fraud,' Bannon said in an interview and as quoted by the Post.

Following this, Musk rammed his shoulder into Bessent's rib cage "like a rugby player," Bannon added, and Bessent hit him back.

Multiple people stepped in to break up the scrum as the two men reached the national security adviser's office, and Musk was shuffled out of the West Wing.

"President Trump heard about it and said, ‘This is too much,” Bannon said.

The fallout continued on social media, with Musk accusing the Trump administration of withholding documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. Trump responded by calling Musk “crazy” and threatening to cancel federal contracts and subsidies awarded to Musk’s businesses.

Bannon also called for a federal investigation into Musk’s immigration status, suggesting the South African-born American citizen should be deported.

Why It Matters: This incident marks a significant escalation in the ongoing tension between Musk and the Trump administration.

The fallout could potentially impact Musk’s businesses, including Tesla Inc. TSLA and SpaceX, especially if the threats to cancel federal contracts and subsidies materialize. The call for a federal investigation into Musk’s immigration status further complicates the situation, potentially threatening his position as the head of his companies.

This event also raises concerns about the political climate and its impact on the business sector.

Image: Shutterstock/Shutterstock AI Generator