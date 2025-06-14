Israeli Airstrikes Damage Iran's Nuclear Sites, Experts Assess Impact

Israel’s airstrikes have caused considerable damage to Iran’s nuclear program. The full impact of these strikes is still being evaluated by experts. This situation poses a significant challenge for both the US and Israel as they deliberate on their next course of action.

What Happened: According to a report on Saturday, the airstrikes launched by Israel have resulted in significant damage to Iran’s nuclear facilities. However, experts are of the opinion that these strikes have not entirely wiped out the program.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, revealed that while the surface facilities at Natanz, Iran’s primary nuclear-fuel site, were destroyed, the main underground halls where uranium enrichment occurs are still operational, reports Bloomberg.

In retaliation to the attacks, Iran targeted Israeli cities with hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones. The strikes also resulted in the death of nine top scientists who were instrumental to Iran’s nuclear aspirations.

These developments have cast a shadow over the future of US-Iran talks that aim to limit Tehran’s nuclear activities in return for relief from sanctions.

Also Read: Intel Clues Hidden in Pizza Orders? Pentagon Orders Surged Just Before Israel Hit Iran

Experts have expressed concerns that the airstrikes could complicate the monitoring of Iran’s nuclear activities, as inspectors backed by the UN may not be able to access the sites for an extended period.

Fears are also mounting that Iran might move uranium to a hidden location or that the IAEA may not be able to account for all of Iran’s nuclear materials due to the damage inflicted.

The current situation puts the US in a tight spot, as the only feasible way to destroy the enrichment site at Fordow, which is located beneath a mountain, would be through the use of massive bunker-buster bombs, a weapon that only the US possesses.

Why It Matters: The recent airstrikes and their aftermath have heightened tensions in the Middle East, with potential global implications. The future of US-Iran talks hangs in the balance, and the potential for further escalation remains high.

The situation calls for careful diplomacy and strategic decision-making from all involved parties.

Read Next

Iran Fires Ballistic Missiles At Israel, Tel Aviv Struck