Nvidia To Rally Around 27%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- UBS raised Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN price target from $101 to $147. UBS analyst Robin Farley upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Wynn Resorts shares closed at $123.20 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities increased the price target for Five Below, Inc. FIVE from $141 to $148. Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Hold8 rating. Five Below shares closed at $144.41 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush raised Pure Storage, Inc. PSTG price target from $70 to $80. Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson maintained an Outperform rating. Pure Storage shares closed at $60.86 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital cut the price target for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD from $460 to $450. BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained an Outperform rating. CrowdStrike shares closed at $422.61 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel cut the price target for The Cooper Companies, Inc. COO from $90 to $85. Stifel analyst Jonathan Block maintained a Buy rating. Cooper Companies shares closed at $74.11 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush raised Snowflake Inc. SNOW price target from $230 to $250. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating. Snowflake shares settled at $200.39 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Guggenheim cut Endava plc DAVA price target from $25 to $20. Guggenheim analyst Jonathan Lee maintained a Buy rating. Endava shares closed at $14.41 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc boosted NVIDIA Corporation NVDA price target from $215 to $230. Keybanc analyst John Vinh maintained an Overweight rating. Nvidia shares closed at $181.60 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target for PVH Corp. PVH from $90 to $95. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained an Outperform rating. PVH shares settled at $81.73 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co increased Travere Therapeutics, Inc. TVTX price target from $30 to $47. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating. Travere Therapeutics shares closed at $17.44 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
