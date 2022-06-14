ñol

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 14, 2022 8:03 AM | 2 min read
  • Piper Sandler reduced Braze, Inc. BRZE price target from $65 to $42. Tesla shares rose 5.8% to $31.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird cut the price target on Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC from $103 to $88. Henry Schein shares dropped 2.3% to $77.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank reduced Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE price target from $18 to $16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares fell 1.4% to $13.51 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush raised the price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. DAWN from $32 to $35. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares rose 0.1% to $14.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup lowered Adobe Inc. ADBE price target from $455 to $425. Adobe shares rose 0.7% to $374.32 in pre-market trading.

  • JP Morgan cut Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD price target from $11 to $7. Robinhood shares rose 0.3% to $7.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank cut NetApp, Inc. NTAP price target from $90 to $84. NetApp shares rose 1.6% to $65.53 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel reduced the price target for Oracle Corporation ORCL from $83 to $72. Oracle shares rose 12.4% to $71.98 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital lowered price target for Bank of America Corporation BAC from $51 to $45. Bank of America shares rose 0.3% to $32.12 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays cut the price target on American Airlines Group Inc. AAL from $20 to $17. American Airlines shares rose 1.7% to $13.55 in pre-market trading.

Posted In: Price Target ChangesPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookAnalyst Ratings