This CACI International Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps downgraded the rating for Vivid Seats Inc. SEAT from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $80 to $23. Vivid Seats shares closed at $1.02 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond downgraded the rating for Atkore Inc. ATKR from Overweight to Sector Weight. Atkore shares closed at $56.39 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler analyst Paul Newsome downgraded Kemper Corporation KMPR from Overweight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $75 to $50. Kemper shares closed at $61.49 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu downgraded the rating for CACI International Inc CACI from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $570 to $535 CACI International shares closed at $471.53 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Timothy Zhao downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU from Buy to Neutral and slashed the price target from $58 to $50. New Oriental Education shares closed at $46.62 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
