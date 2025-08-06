August 6, 2025 8:18 AM 2 min read

This CACI International Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps downgraded the rating for Vivid Seats Inc. SEAT from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $80 to $23. Vivid Seats shares closed at $1.02 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond downgraded the rating for Atkore Inc. ATKR from Overweight to Sector Weight. Atkore shares closed at $56.39 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Paul Newsome downgraded Kemper Corporation KMPR from Overweight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $75 to $50. Kemper shares closed at $61.49 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu downgraded the rating for CACI International Inc CACI from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $570 to $535 CACI International shares closed at $471.53 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Timothy Zhao downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU from Buy to Neutral and slashed the price target from $58 to $50. New Oriental Education shares closed at $46.62 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying CACI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ATKR Logo
ATKRAtkore Inc
$56.15-0.43%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
18.01
Growth
39.68
Quality
87.03
Value
80.49
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CACI Logo
CACICACI International Inc
$466.52-1.06%
EDU Logo
EDUNew Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc
$45.35-2.72%
KMPR Logo
KMPRKemper Corp
$55.25-10.2%
SEAT Logo
SEATVivid Seats Inc
$1.04-94.9%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved