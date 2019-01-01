Kemper (NYSE:KMPR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kemper
Kemper Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kemper (NYSE: KMPR) was reported by JMP Securities on May 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $85.00 expecting KMPR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 62.34% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kemper (NYSE: KMPR) was provided by JMP Securities, and Kemper maintained their market outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kemper, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kemper was filed on May 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kemper (KMPR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $90.00 to $85.00. The current price Kemper (KMPR) is trading at is $52.36, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
