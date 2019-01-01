Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vivid Seats
Vivid Seats Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Vivid Seats (NASDAQ: SEAT) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.00 expecting SEAT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.02% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vivid Seats (NASDAQ: SEAT) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Vivid Seats maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vivid Seats, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vivid Seats was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vivid Seats (SEAT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $16.00 to $14.00. The current price Vivid Seats (SEAT) is trading at is $9.27, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
