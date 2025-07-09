July 9, 2025 3:06 PM 2 min read

C3.ai Could Be The Next Big AI Winner — Thanks To Big Tech Ties, Profit Push

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

The ongoing transformation in the artificial intelligence landscape is creating new opportunities for investors, particularly in the small-cap sector. C3.ai‘s AI recent recognition by WestPark Capital as a “Buy” signal a shift in market sentiment, highlighting the company’s potential to emerge as a leader in enterprise AI.

Analyst Curtis Shauger initiates coverage with a price target of $40 and notes that C3.ai presents a rare small-cap opportunity in the AI sector.

He sees potential for significant stock upside as the company approaches profitability within the next 12–18 months.

Also Read: Tesla Is Getting Burnt By Copper’s God Candle

Shauger believes that as an early leader in enterprise AI, C3.ai has absorbed the high costs of educating the market, similar to what companies like Salesforce, Inc. CRM faced in SaaS's early days.

While the company's five-year CAGR of 18% trails Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR 31%, Shauger highlights that C3.ai is among the few enterprise software firms to show accelerating growth over the last 7–8 quarters.

If the company sustains this positive trend, investor sentiment could shift sharply in its favor.

The analyst also notes that the company's growing partner network is helping it broaden its reach and improve efficiency.

Since its IPO, C3.ai has added major players like Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN to its indirect sales ecosystem, reducing its earlier reliance on oil and gas clients, particularly its partnership with Baker Hughes BKR.

Shauger believes these alliances can play a crucial role in helping the company scale and move closer to profitability over the next 12 to 18 months.

He further suggests that a move toward profitability could drive a strong valuation boost.

The analyst's $40 price forecast assumes an 8x multiple on calendar year 2026 revenue of $598 million, which could be achievable if the company turns profitable.

C3.ai currently trades below its historical median valuation, yet shows encouraging momentum driven by a growing number of high-profile partnerships.

Price Action: AI shares are trading higher by 3.3% to $27.26 at last check on Wednesday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

AI Logo
AIC3.ai Inc
$27.243.30%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
19.83
Growth
20.98
Quality
N/A
Value
51.54
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AMZN Logo
AMZNAmazon.com Inc
$222.501.43%
BKR Logo
BKRBaker Hughes Co
$39.33-1.94%
CRM Logo
CRMSalesforce Inc
$271.08-0.94%
GOOG Logo
GOOGAlphabet Inc
$177.501.34%
GOOGL Logo
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$176.491.22%
MSFT Logo
MSFTMicrosoft Corp
$502.571.20%
PLTR Logo
PLTRPalantir Technologies Inc
$142.261.83%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved