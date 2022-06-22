This Wedbush Analyst Talks AMC, Netflix And Other Stock Ideas In Hard-Hit Entertainment Sector

We're over two years into the coronavirus pandemic, and consumer behavior is still adjusting and the ramifications are still playing out in the financial markets.

Most of the media and entertainment industry did not participate in the raging bull market in 2021 and is still struggling to recover. As a result of the recent downturn in the markets, many of the issues in the sector are back at, just above or even below their pandemic lows.

If you are looking for potential bargains in the sector, then you should listen to the interview Benzinga did with Alicia Reese, media and entertainment analyst at Wedbush Securities.

She joined Wednesday’s "PreMarket Prep Plus" broadcast and covered several stocks in the sector.

Here are the issues covered during the interview.

Summer Movie Slate: The summer movie season is now underway and the short- and long-term implications for the theaters were discussed, along with these stocks:

AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC

Cinemark Holdings Inc. CNK

IMAX Corp IMAX

State Of Streaming: The positive impact of record streaming content up for Emmy consideration was offset by more out-of-home entertainment and the resumption of travel, Reese said. And tighter advertising budgets are pressuring content spending for a few of the companies in the sector.

Netflix Inc. NFLX

Roku Inc. ROKU

FUBOTV Inc. FUBO

Consumer Electronics: The impact of ongoing supply chain issues — which are easing somewhat — and component shortages were discussed on Wednesday's show.. Reese has a favorite in this sector and another stock idea that may surprise you.

Logitech Intl ADR LOGI

GoPro Inc. GPRO

The discussion with Reese from Wednesday’s broadcast can be found here.