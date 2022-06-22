ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

This Wedbush Analyst Talks AMC, Netflix And Other Stock Ideas In Hard-Hit Entertainment Sector

by Joel Elconin, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 22, 2022 2:26 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Wedbush's Alicia Reese talks movie and entertainment stocks with Benzinga.
  • Tighter advertising budgets are pressuring content spending for a few of the companies in the sector, she says.

We're over two years into the coronavirus pandemic, and consumer behavior is still adjusting and the ramifications are still playing out in the financial markets.

Most of the media and entertainment industry did not participate in the raging bull market in 2021 and is still struggling to recover. As a result of the recent downturn in the markets, many of the issues in the sector are back at, just above or even below their pandemic lows.

If you are looking for potential bargains in the sector, then you should listen to the interview Benzinga did with Alicia Reese, media and entertainment analyst at Wedbush Securities.

She joined Wednesday’s "PreMarket Prep Plus" broadcast and covered several stocks in the sector.

Here are the issues covered during the interview. 

Summer Movie Slate: The summer movie season is now underway and the short- and long-term implications for the theaters were discussed, along with these stocks: 

AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC
Cinemark Holdings Inc. CNK
IMAX Corp IMAX

Related Link: 'Jurassic World Dominion' Stomps On 'Lightyear' At The Weekend Box Office

State Of Streaming: The positive impact of record streaming content up for Emmy consideration was offset by more out-of-home entertainment and the resumption of travel, Reese said. And tighter advertising budgets are pressuring content spending for a few of the companies in the sector.

Netflix Inc. NFLX
Roku Inc. ROKU
FUBOTV Inc. FUBO

Consumer Electronics: The impact of ongoing supply chain issues — which are easing somewhat — and component shortages were discussed on Wednesday's show.. Reese has a favorite in this sector and another stock idea that may surprise you.

Logitech Intl ADR LOGI
GoPro Inc. GPRO

The discussion with Reese from Wednesday’s broadcast can be found here.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Alicia ReeseComputer Storage & PeripheralsInformation TechnologyPreMarket PrepPreMarket Prep PlusWedbushAnalyst ColorEntertainmentPenny StocksSmall CapAnalyst RatingsGeneral