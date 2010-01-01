Joel Elconin

'Sell Rosh Hashanah, Buy Yom Kippur' Strategy Makes Dramatic Return In 2023
'Sell Rosh Hashanah, Buy Yom Kippur' Strategy Makes Dramatic Return In 2023
One market adage that is commonly mentioned just ahead of the Jewish holidays is "Sell Rosh Hashanah, Buy Yom Kippur."
The Preakness Stakes 2023 Preview: Can Mage Make Magic (Again), Betting Odds, Where To Watch It
The Preakness Stakes 2023 Preview: Can Mage Make Magic (Again), Betting Odds, Where To Watch It
The Preakness Stakes is Saturday, and for horse racing fans and bettors, it seems like the thoroughbred industry continues to get more mysterious: the 2019 Kentucky Derby winner, Maximum Security, was disqualified for interference during the race and Medina Spirit, the 2021 winner, was disqualified for drugs and died later that year. 
Why The Kentucky Derby Favorite Could Be A Winning Strategy Saturday
Why The Kentucky Derby Favorite Could Be A Winning Strategy Saturday
Being a “punter” at the ponies over the last five decades, my natural instinct is to find the most undervalued longshot and go with it. Unfortunately, my longshot last year was not Rich Strike, and with the convoluted outcomes of the Kentucky Derby over the last four years, the chalk has not been the place to be.
OPINION: NCAA's Hypocrisy Casts Long Shadow Over March Madness
OPINION: NCAA's Hypocrisy Casts Long Shadow Over March Madness
Why is Brian Dutcher the head basketball coach at San Diego State University instead of the Michigan Wolverines? Why are the banners from the Fab Five —and other Michigan teams — missing from the Crisler Center rafters, and the related history erased from school records? Why?
Gene Munster, Cameron Dawson And 6 Other Experts Bring Q2 Predictions To Monday's 'PreMarket Prep'
Gene Munster, Cameron Dawson And 6 Other Experts Bring Q2 Predictions To Monday's 'PreMarket Prep'
The market was up in January, down in February and back up in March for a volatile first quarter. The end result has been a good one: as of Thursday’s close, the S&P 500 cash index was higher by over 5% and is tacking even more on in Friday’s session.
6 University Of Michigan Students Make Their Stock Pitches: Bear Case For Household Name Finishes 1st
6 University Of Michigan Students Make Their Stock Pitches: Bear Case For Household Name Finishes 1st
Six students completed due diligence on a stock of their choice for the Maize and Blue Stock Pitch Competition at the University of Michigan on Friday. 
Maize And Blue Stock Pitch Competition: Showcasing Student Talents In The World Of Finance
Maize And Blue Stock Pitch Competition: Showcasing Student Talents In The World Of Finance
Pitching a stock in a contest is never an easy thing to do. Just imagine how hard it is going to be for the eight students competing in the Maize and Blue Stock Pitch competition. After devoting hours of preparation for the event, factoring in a potential banking crisis will be challenging and rewarding for their future business endeavors.
PreMarket Prep Preview: WisdomTree's Schwartz, Wharton School's Siegel Will Tackle The Fed's Rate Hike Thursday
PreMarket Prep Preview: WisdomTree's Schwartz, Wharton School's Siegel Will Tackle The Fed's Rate Hike Thursday
Benzinga's PreMarket Prep show welcomes a wide variety of excellent guests. 
Ford Rallies Off GM's Q4 Success: 'Consumers Are Still Buying Cars'
Ford Rallies Off GM's Q4 Success: 'Consumers Are Still Buying Cars'
The “sympathy” trade is working well in the automotive sector in Tuesday’s session.
Chevron's Wild Week: Charting The Stock's Ride On Dividend, Buyback News — And Q4 Earnings Miss
Chevron's Wild Week: Charting The Stock's Ride On Dividend, Buyback News — And Q4 Earnings Miss
If a company offers up some good news the day ahead of an earnings announcement, it has to seem a bit fishy. In other words, why not wait until the following day to alert investors of the planned announcement (earnings) and the other unknown news? Unless, of course, the company is anticipating a negative reaction to the earnings report.
Charting The The Turbulent American Airlines Q4 Earnings Trade With PreMarket Prep
Charting The The Turbulent American Airlines Q4 Earnings Trade With PreMarket Prep
On some occasions, a company will preannounce that is going to have better than expected earnings. When that happens, it is often more difficult to predict the price action in the issue following the announcement for a few different reasons. The primary one: investors already factored in the better numbers.
PreMarket Prep Nails Overstock's Move Higher: 'This Stock Looks Sleepy'
PreMarket Prep Nails Overstock's Move Higher: 'This Stock Looks Sleepy'
Several growth technology have made substantial comeback in 2023, but a few have not fully participated in the rally. One of those issues is Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK), which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day.
JPMorgan Chase Investors Buy The Dip Off Q4 Earnings: Technical Levels To Watch
JPMorgan Chase Investors Buy The Dip Off Q4 Earnings: Technical Levels To Watch
JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM), along with few other big banks, kicked off fourth-quarter earnings season Friday morning.
'They Are Going To Buy This Dip': What's Next For The Markets After Inline CPI, With Q4 Earnings Looming?
'They Are Going To Buy This Dip': What's Next For The Markets After Inline CPI, With Q4 Earnings Looming?
The entire investment world was on pins and needles Thursday morning waiting for the release of the December Consumer Price Index reading at 8:30 a.m. EST.
Airline Stocks Are Rallying In 2023, Even With Travel Chaos: What Happens Next?
Airline Stocks Are Rallying In 2023, Even With Travel Chaos: What Happens Next?
So far, 2023 is getting off to good start for investors. Of course, the release of the December Consumer Price Index on Thursday morning could change that in a hurry.
Coinbase Investors Applaud Layoffs: Is The Stock Turning Around, Or Does Bitcoin 'Have A Date With $10K'?
Coinbase Investors Applaud Layoffs: Is The Stock Turning Around, Or Does Bitcoin 'Have A Date With $10K'?
As more and more technology companies announce layoffs, the investor reaction to the job reductions has been mixed. The latest company to announce layoffs is Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), which is Tuesday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day.
Are Macy's Shareholders In For A Surprise? PreMarket Prep Checks In
Are Macy's Shareholders In For A Surprise? PreMarket Prep Checks In
Sometimes the timing of when bad news is announced by a company can soften the impact of the potential price decline. For example, when the news is released after the close on a Friday, there is a chance the Street may overlook or forget the bad news by Monday morning.
Why JPMorgan Chase Is Holding Up In Down Market: What The Stock Chart Says
Why JPMorgan Chase Is Holding Up In Down Market: What The Stock Chart Says
Not all issues are off to as a rocky start to the New Year as the S&P 500 index. In fact, with a potential recession looming in 2023, one would expect the banking sector to be taking it on the chin along with the broad market.
WATCH TUESDAY: Cameron Dawson, Gene Munster And More Bring 2023 Investment Ideas To Special Edition Of Benzinga's PreMarket Prep
WATCH TUESDAY: Cameron Dawson, Gene Munster And More Bring 2023 Investment Ideas To Special Edition Of Benzinga's PreMarket Prep
During the turbulent year of 2022, the PreMarket Prep crew has brought on a wide variety of guests to help investors navigate the sometimes treacherous investing environment. Not all of their investment ideas have come to fruition — but then, whose investment ideas have been right 100% of the time?
The Key Level Micron Bulls Must Defend As Stock Pulls Back On Q1 Miss
The Key Level Micron Bulls Must Defend As Stock Pulls Back On Q1 Miss
While a few good earnings reports took the markets higher Wednesday, a few bad earnings reports and some hot economic data were weighing on the markets in Thursday’s session.

