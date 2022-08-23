Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2022

Upgrades
- Wedbush upgraded the previous rating for Denny's Corp DENN from Neutral to Outperform. For the second quarter, Denny's had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The current stock performance of Denny's shows a 52-week-high of $16.97 and a 52-week-low of $8.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.38.
Downgrades
- For Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc AERI, Stifel downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Aerie Pharmaceuticals earned $0.32 in the second quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $11.83 and a 52-week-low of $4.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.15.
- For Allarity Therapeutics Inc ALLR, Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Allarity Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.86 and a 52-week-low of $1.06. Allarity Therapeutics closed at $1.52 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM, BTIG downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Zoom Video Comms had an EPS of $1.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.36. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $184.91 and a 52-week-low of $79.03. Zoom Video Comms closed at $97.44 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp GO was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the second quarter, Grocery Outlet Holding had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.37 and a 52-week-low of $23.69. At the end of the last trading period, Grocery Outlet Holding closed at $41.74.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Pharvaris NV PHVS was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Pharvaris showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.80 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.50 and a 52-week-low of $11.06. Pharvaris closed at $12.14 at the end of the last trading period.
- For ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd ZIM, Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. ZIM Integrated Shipping earned $11.07 in the second quarter, compared to $7.38 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.23 and a 52-week-low of $40.67. At the end of the last trading period, ZIM Integrated Shipping closed at $50.92.
- Ascendiant Capital downgraded the previous rating for AutoWeb Inc AUTO from Buy to Hold. AutoWeb earned $0.33 in the second quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.35 and a 52-week-low of $0.29. At the end of the last trading period, AutoWeb closed at $0.39.
- Needham downgraded the previous rating for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc CRXT from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Clarus Therapeutics Hldgs had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.94 and a 52-week-low of $0.17. Clarus Therapeutics Hldgs closed at $0.19 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc AERI, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Aerie Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. The current stock performance of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $11.83 and a 52-week-low of $4.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.15.
Initiations
- With an Outperform rating, Macquarie initiated coverage on Baidu Inc BIDU. The price target seems to have been set at $188.00 for Baidu. For the first quarter, Baidu had an EPS of $1.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.89. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $171.87 and a 52-week-low of $101.62. Baidu closed at $131.46 at the end of the last trading period.
- Macquarie initiated coverage on iQIYI Inc IQ with an Underperform rating. The price target for iQIYI is set to $2.80. iQIYI earned $0.03 in the first quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of iQIYI shows a 52-week-high of $5.77 and a 52-week-low of $1.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.62.
- With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Helius Medical Technologies Inc HSDT. The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for Helius Medical Tech. In the second quarter, Helius Medical Tech showed an EPS of $0.97, compared to $2.58 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Helius Medical Tech shows a 52-week-high of $5.79 and a 52-week-low of $0.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.55.
- Argus Research initiated coverage on AutoNation Inc AN with a Buy rating. The price target for AutoNation is set to $150.00. For the second quarter, AutoNation had an EPS of $6.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.83. The current stock performance of AutoNation shows a 52-week-high of $135.57 and a 52-week-low of $96.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $124.42.
- B of A Securities initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS Inc MYPS with an Underperform rating. The price target for PLAYSTUDIOS is set to $3.00. In the second quarter, PLAYSTUDIOS showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PLAYSTUDIOS shows a 52-week-high of $6.60 and a 52-week-low of $3.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.97.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on Ocugen Inc OCGN with a Buy rating. The price target for Ocugen is set to $5.00. Ocugen earned $0.09 in the second quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.90 and a 52-week-low of $1.67. At the end of the last trading period, Ocugen closed at $2.34.
