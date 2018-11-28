Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 28, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 28, 2018 8:59am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Skyworks Solutions shares rose 1.9 percent to $72.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE: TGP) from Hold to Buy. Teekay LNG Partners shares rose 1.6 percent to $13.17 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZAYO) from Neutral to Overweight. Zayo Group shares rose 0.63 percent to close at $25.48 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Barclays upgraded SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. SVB Financial shares rose 0.37 percent to close at $236.25 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) from Neutral to Overweight. Spirit Airlines shares rose 3 percent to $60.54 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS upgraded On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE: ONDK) from Neutral to Buy. On Deck Capital shares fell 0.70 percent to close at $7.13 on Tuesday.
  • Canaccord Genuity upgraded Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) from Hold to Buy. Aspen Technology shares fell 0.57 percent to close at $80.05 on Tuesday.
  • Raymond James upgraded Davita Inc (NYSE: DVA) from Market Perform to Outperform. DaVita shares rose 1.2 percent to $63.44 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • JP Morgan downgraded Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE: EV) from Neutral to Underweight. Eaton Vance shares fell 1.58 percent to close at $41.19 on Tuesday.
  • UBS downgraded CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) from Buy to Neutral. CME Group shares rose 1.37 percent to close at $194.15 on Monday.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) from Outperform to Neutral. Whirlpool shares fell 0.9 percent to $124.20 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) from Overweight to Neutral. YY shares rose 1.31 percent to close at $68.05 on Tuesday.
  • UBS downgraded TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE: TLP) from Buy to Neutral. TransMontaigne Partners shares rose 0.02 percent to $41.10 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • UBS initiated coverage on Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Stryker is set to $180. Stryker shares closed at $167.07 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Leerink initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Rocket Pharmaceuticals is set to $22. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $16.35 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at UBS initiated coverage on Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Medtronic is set to $112. Medtronic closed at $93.13 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley reinstated coverage on Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Broadcom is set to $260. Broadcom shares closed at $235.83 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at UBS initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Abbott is set to $83. Abbott shares closed at $69.71 on Tuesday.
  • Leerink initiated coverage on bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for bluebird bio is set to $145. bluebird bio shares closed at $122.65 on Tuesday.
  • UBS initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Edwards Lifesciences is set to $165. Edwards Lifesciences closed at $154.52 on Tuesday.

