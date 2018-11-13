Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 13, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Susquehanna upgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from Neutral to Positive. NVIDIA shares rose 1.7 percent to $192.82 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse upgraded HUYA Inc - ADR (NYSE: HUYA) from Neutral to Outperform. HUYA shares rose 8 percent to $19.98 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at BTIG Research upgraded Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) from Neutral to Buy. Atlassian shares fell 3.4 percent to close at $70.80 on Friday.
- CFRA upgraded Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) from Buy to Strong Buy. Vodafone shares rose 8.6 percent to $20.19 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE: HTA) from Neutral to Buy. Healthcare Trust shares fell 0.23 percent to close at $26.27 on Friday.
- Citigroup upgraded PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) from Sell to Neutral. PagSeguro Digital shares fell 0.05 percent to $22.30 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna upgraded Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) from Neutral to Positive. Xilinx shares rose 2 percent to $84.00 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE: KRC) from Neutral to Buy. Kilroy Realty shares fell 0.33 percent to close at $70.49 on Monday.
- Citigroup upgraded Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) from Sell to Neutral. Chesapeake Energy shares rose 2.9 percent to $3.56 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Bank of America downgraded Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) from Buy to Neutral. Best Buy shares rose 2.5 percent to $65.50 in pre-market trading.
- Leerink Swann downgraded Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ: MGLN) from Outperform to Market Perform. Magellan Health shares fell 1.78 percent to close at $62.46 on Monday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ: ATHN) from Buy to Hold. athenahealth shares rose 9.66 percent to close at $131.97 on Monday.
- Bank of America downgraded EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ: EVER) from Buy to Neutral. EverQuote shares fell 15.8 percent to $10.03 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ: AKAO) from Buy to Hold. Achaogen shares dropped 11.11 percent to close at $2.00 on Monday.
- Berenberg downgraded Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE: PRGO) from Buy to Hold. Perrigo shares fell 0.2 percent to $65.49 in pre-market trading.
- B. Riley FBR downgraded Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE: FPI) from Buy to Neutral. Farmland Partners shares fell 0.1 percent to $7.47 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) with a Buy rating. The price target for SolarWinds is set to $20. SolarWinds closed at $14.70 on Monday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ: SNDE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sundance Energy Australia is set to $9. Sundance Energy Australia shares closed at $5.521 on Monday.
- Macquarie initiated coverage Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE: KORS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Michael Kors is set to $75. Michael Kors shares closed at $47.75 on Monday.
- Leerink Swann initiated coverage Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Sage Therapeutics is set to $80. Sage Therapeutics shares closed at $121.44 on Monday.
- J.P. Morgan initiated coverage on SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for SolarWinds is set to $20. SolarWinds closed at $14.70 on Monday.
- Leerink Swann initiated coverage GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for GW Pharmaceuticals is set to $185. GW Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $134.32 on Monday.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Aerie Pharmaceuticals is set to $64. Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $44.65 on Monday.
Latest Ratings for KORS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2018
|Macquarie
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Nov 2018
|MKM Partners
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Nov 2018
|Bernstein
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|Market Perform
