Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 29, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Citigroup upgraded Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) from Neutral to Buy. Yandex shares rose 1.89 percent to $39.99 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) from Sell to Neutral. Exelon shares rose 0.18 percent to close at $38.54 on Wednesday.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: JEC) from Hold to Buy. Jacobs Engineering shares rose 1.14 percent to close at $56.87 on Wednesday.
- DA Davidson upgraded Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) from Neutral to Buy. Realty Income shares rose 0.31 percent to $51.92 in pre-market trading.
- Boenning & Scattergood upgraded LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE: LHO) from Underperform to Neutral. LaSalle Hotel Props shares climbed 15.33 percent to close at $28.13 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at DA Davidson upgraded Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) from Neutral to Buy. Global Medical REIT rose 3.60 percent to $7.19 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Wedbush downgraded Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) from Outperform to Neutral. Starbucks shares fell 1.12 percent to $57.25 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Bank of America downgraded GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) from Neutral to Underperform. GameStop shares fell 4.23 percent to $13.57 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded RSP Permian, Inc. (NYSE: RSPP) from Buy to Hold. RSP Permian shares rose 15.62 percent to close at $45.00 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) from Neutral to Sell. Duke Energy shares fell 0.67 percent to $76.90 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse downgraded Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EDGE) from Outperform to Underperform. Edge Therapeutics shares fell 5.34 percent to $1.24 in pre-market trading.
- Boenning & Scattergood downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) from Neutral to Underperform. Diamondrock Hospitality shares gained 5.83 percent to close at $10.62 on Wednesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) from Buy to Hold. SecureWorks shares fell 3.63 percent to close at $8.50 on Wednesday.
- Imperial Capital downgraded RSP Permian, Inc. (NYSE: RSPP) from Outperform to In-Line. RSP Permian shares rose 15.62 percent to close at $45.00 on Wednesday.
Top Initiations
- Berenberg initiated coverage on CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) with a Hold rating. The price target for CF Industries is set to $38. CF Industries shares closed at $36.49 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Compugen is set to $9. Compugen closed at $4.00 on Wednesday.
- Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Radius Health is set to $53. Radius Health shares closed at $34.37 on Wednesday.
- UBS initiated coverage on International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) with a Buy rating. The price target for International Paper is set to $63. International Paper shares closed at $52.38 on Wednesday.
- Baird initiated coverage on Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Invitation Homes is set to $25. Invitation Homes shares closed at $22.67 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHF) with a Buy rating. The price target for WhiteHorse Finance is set to $14.50. WhiteHorse Finance closed at $12.25 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Miragen Therapeutics is set to $14. Miragen Therapeutics shares closed at $6.82 on Wednesday.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for ION Geophysical is set to $35. ION Geophysical shares closed at $25.40 on Wednesday.
