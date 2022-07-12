ñol

Apple To $173? Here's The Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 12, 2022 8:10 AM | 2 min read
  • Citigroup cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM price target from $145 to $135. JPMorgan shares fell 0.6% to $112.22 in pre-market trading. JPMorgan is expected to release Q2 earnings on Thursday.
  • Credit Suisse lowered The Gap, Inc. GPS price target from $10 to $8. Gap shares fell 5.7% to $8.26 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target on American Express Company AXP from $223 to $143. American Express shares fell 2.6% to $136.97 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup cut NVIDIA Corporation NVDA price target from $315 to $285. NVIDIA shares fell 0.4% to $150.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays reduced Tyler Technologies, Inc. TYL price target from $445 to $370. Tyler Technologies shares fell 1.6% to close at $340.83 on Monday.

Check out this: $1.4 Million Bet On This Restaurant Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target on JD.com, Inc. JD from $98 to $89. JD.com shares fell 0.8% to $59.14 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc cut Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $191 to $173. Apple shares rose 0.2% to $145.12 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital reduced the price target for SAP SE SAP from $112 to $105. SAP shares fell 0.4% to $87.94 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho lowered price target for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated PEG from $73 to $68. Public Service Enterprise Group shares fell 0.2% to $62.35 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital raised the price target on Targa Resources Corp. TRGP from $90 to $100. Targa Resources shares fell 1.3% to close at $58.93 on Monday.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

