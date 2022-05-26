ñol

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 26, 2022 7:38 AM | 2 min read
  • UBS cut The Kraft Heinz Company KHC price target from $40 to $34. Kraft Heinz shares fell 3.1% to $38.66 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank reduced NVIDIA Corporation NVDA price target from $255 to $190. NVIDIA shares dropped 4.2% to $162.61 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays lowered the price target for Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN from $29 to $21. Urban Outfitters shares fell 0.1% to $20.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup cut the price target for Snowflake Inc. SNOW from $232 to $175. 4. Snowflake shares fell 12.8% to $115.84 in pre-market trading.
  • B of A Securities reduced Nutanix, Inc. NTNX price target from $54 to $22. Nutanix shares fell 37.2% to $13.46 in pre-market trading.

  • Jefferies cut Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $1,250 to $1,050. Tesla shares rose 1.8% to $671.04 in pre-market trading.
  • Wolfe Research lowered the price target on Comerica Incorporated CMA from $124 to $85. Comerica shares rose 0.6% to $79.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham cut the price target on Splunk Inc. SPLK from $145 to $118. Splunk shares rose 6.5% to $99.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird cut the price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS from $115 to $85. Dick's Sporting shares rose 1.4% to $79.24 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU price target from $339 to $303. Lululemon shares rose 6% to $276.23 in pre-market trading.

