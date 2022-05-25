ñol

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 25, 2022 8:05 AM | 2 min read
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
  • Telsey Advisory Group cut Ralph Lauren Corporation RL price target from $160 to $140. Ralph Lauren shares fell 3% to $88.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler reduced Intuit Inc. INTU price target from $674 to $500. Intuit shares gained 2.8% to $369.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc lowered the price target for The Cooper Companies, Inc. COO from $459 to $414. Cooper Companies shares rose 0.7% to close at $341.05 on Tuesday.
  • RBC Capital cut the price target for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. VRCA from $16 to $4. Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares fell 56.5% to $2.42 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse reduced ASGN Incorporated ASGN price target from $110 to $90. ASGN shares rose 2% to close at $100.48 on Tuesday.

  • Morgan Stanley cut Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF price target from $32 to $17. Abercrombie & Fitch shares fell 1.8% to $18.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank lowered the price target on Big Lots, Inc. BIG from $44 to $31. Big Lots shares fell 3.2% to close at $26.23 on Tuesday.
  • Baird raised the price target on Agilent Technologies, Inc. A from $155 to $161. Agilent shares rose 1.2% to $126.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Stephens & Co. cut the price target on Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP from $246 to $215. Advance Auto Parts shares rose 0.4% to $181.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo lowered Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN price target from $28 to $20. Urban Outfitters shares rose 0.6% to $18.10 in pre-market trading.

