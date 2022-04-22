10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Keybanc cut Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC price target from $435 to $350. Generac Holdings shares rose 0.4% to $241.99 in pre-market trading.

Needham lowered the price target on Equifax Inc. EFX from $335 to $275. Equifax shares rose 1% to $205.00 in pre-market trading.

Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target for The Gap, Inc. GPS from $18 to $15. Gap shares fell 16.2% to $11.98 in pre-market trading.

Citigroup raised Dow Inc. DOW price target from $70 to $82. Dow shares rose 1.3% to $70.38 in pre-market trading.

HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY from $58 to $48. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares rose 0.2% to $42.18 in pre-market trading.

Wedbush cut the price target on Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ from $475 to $440. Domino's shares fell 0.3% to $390.00 in pre-market trading.

Piper Sandler cut the price target for Snap Inc. SNAP from $53 to $50. Snap shares fell 0.9% to $29.17 in pre-market trading.

Barclays reduced AT&T Inc. T price target from $28 to $22. AT&T shares fell 0.4% to $20.13 in pre-market trading.

Credit Suisse cut The Boston Beer Company, Inc. SAM price target from $670 to $620. Boston Beer shares fell 2.7% to $336.50 in pre-market trading.

UBS cut Union Pacific Corporation UNP price target from $283 to $267. Union Pacific shares fell 0.8% to $242.37 in pre-market trading.

