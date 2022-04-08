10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Goldman Sachs reduced the price target on Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN from $250 to $240. Coinbase shares rose 0.2% to $166.50 in pre-market trading.

Piper Sandler cut Cowen Inc. COWN price target from $71 to $55. Cowen shares rose 1.5% to $22.90 in pre-market trading.

Oppenheimer reduced the price target on Carvana Co. CVNA from $430 to $220. Carvana shares rose 1.6% to $113.00 in pre-market trading.

HSBC cut the price target for Baidu, Inc. BIDU from $195 to $180. Baidu shares rose 0.8% to $136.85 in pre-market trading.

Loop Capital cut Owens Corning OC price target from $120 to $105. Owens Corning shares rose 1.7% to $85.00 in pre-market trading.

Gordon Haskett boosted the price target on Target Corporation TGT from $255 to $300. Target shares rose 1.4% to $231.35 in pre-market trading.

Credit Suisse raised the price target for Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ from $278 to $295. Constellation shares rose 0.1% to $242.51 in pre-market trading.

Deutsche Bank increased CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD price target from $240 to $270. CrowdStrike shares rose 4.1% to $225.80 in pre-market trading.

Baird boosted Accenture plc ACN price target from $360 to $378. Accenture shares rose 0.1% to $341.82 in pre-market trading.

UBS cut ITT Inc. ITT price target from $107 to $95. ITT shares rose 3.4% to $74.00 in pre-market trading.

