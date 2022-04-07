10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Wells Fargo reduced the price target on Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM from $160 to $140. Williams-Sonoma shares fell 5.3% to close at $140.91 on Wednesday.

from $160 to $140. Williams-Sonoma shares fell 5.3% to close at $140.91 on Wednesday. Barclays cut General Motors Company GM price target from $68 to $59. General Motors shares rose 1.1% to $39.95 in pre-market trading.

price target from $68 to $59. General Motors shares rose 1.1% to $39.95 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan reduced the price target on Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ABG from $225 to $200. Asbury Automotive shares rose 1.9% to close at $156.78 on Wednesday.

from $225 to $200. Asbury Automotive shares rose 1.9% to close at $156.78 on Wednesday. Stephens & Co. cut the price target for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX from $63 to $59. Greenbrier shares fell 0.1% to $44.74 in pre-market trading.

from $63 to $59. Greenbrier shares fell 0.1% to $44.74 in pre-market trading. Credit Suisse boosted Switch, Inc. SWCH price target from $28 to $35. Switch shares fell 1.4% to $30.80 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: Executives Buy More Than $1.5M Of 3 Penny Stocks

Berenberg cut the price target on YETI Holdings, Inc. YETI from $103 to $92. YETI shares rose 3% to $56.63 in pre-market trading.

from $103 to $92. YETI shares rose 3% to $56.63 in pre-market trading. Wolfe Research lowered the price target for Fifth Third Bancorp FITB from $59 to $47. Fifth Third Bancorp shares fell 0.9% to $40.61 in pre-market trading.

from $59 to $47. Fifth Third Bancorp shares fell 0.9% to $40.61 in pre-market trading. Wells Fargo lowered Wayfair Inc. W price target from $110 to $100. Wayfair shares fell 3.4% to $103.34 in pre-market trading.

price target from $110 to $100. Wayfair shares fell 3.4% to $103.34 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut Ford Motor Company F price target from $23 to $17. Ford shares fell 1% to $15.24 in pre-market trading.

price target from $23 to $17. Ford shares fell 1% to $15.24 in pre-market trading. Evercore ISI Group raised Coupa Software Incorporated COUP price target from $75 to $140. Coupa Software shares rose 2% to $104.32 in pre-market trading.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .