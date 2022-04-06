Executives Buy More Than $1.5M Of 3 Penny Stocks



When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Alset EHome International

The Trade: Alset EHome International Inc. AEI CEO Chan Heng Fai acquired a total of 2,900,000 shares at an average price of $0.53. To acquire these shares, it cost $1.55 million.

What's Happening: Alset EHome International recently launched Alset Mining Inc. for cryptocurrency mining activities.

Alset EHome International recently launched Alset Mining Inc. for cryptocurrency mining activities. What Alset EHome International Does: Alset EHome International Inc, formerly HF Enterprises Inc is a holding company. It is engaged in property development, digital transformation technology and biohealth activities.

Orchard Therapeutics

The Trade : Orchard Therapeutics plc ORTX CEO Bobby Gaspar acquired a total of 15,000 shares at an average price of $0.74. The insider spent around $11.09 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening : SMBC Nikko recently downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from Outperform to Neutral.

: SMBC Nikko recently downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from Outperform to Neutral. What Orchard Therapeutics Does: Orchard Therapeutics PLC is a United Kingdom-based commercial-stage, a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company.

