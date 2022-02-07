10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- BMO Capital cut the price target for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) from $150 to $130. Match Group shares fell 1.4% to trade at $114.33 on Monday.
- RBC Capital cut the price target on Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) from $1,800 to $1,450. Shopify shares fell 1% to $867.02 on Monday.
- Barclays raised Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) price target from $53 to $60. Spirit AeroSystems shares jumped 5.5% to $49.45 on Monday.
- Stifel lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) price target from $130 to $125. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares gained 8.2% to $81.75 on Monday.
- Argus Research boosted the price target on Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) from $475 to $500. Anthem shares rose 1.5% to $453.06 on Monday.
- Cowen & Co. lifted the price target for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) from $181 to $200. Expedia shares rose 1.1% to $187.32 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) price target from $185 to $170. Disney shares rose 0.2% to $142.32 on Monday.
- Canaccord Genuity cut the price target on Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) from $335 to $305. Biogen shares rose 0.3% to $222.09 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank cut Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) price target from $340 to $300. Air Products shares fell 2.5% to $256.31 on Monday.
- Barclays lowered The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) price target from $360 to $342. Estée Lauder shares rose 0.4% to trade at $314.45 on Monday.
