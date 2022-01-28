10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Brief
- UBS raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $175 to $185. Apple shares rose 3.6% to $164.94 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc cut Electronic Arts Inc. EA price target from $180 to $165. Electronic Arts shares fell 0.2% to $130.79 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel lowered Teradyne, Inc. TER price target from $160 to $115. Teradyne shares fell 2.9% to $108.00 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital cut Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM price target from $219 to $202. Williams-Sonoma shares rose 1.2% to $148.10 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital cut the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN from $4,100 to $3,600. Amazon shares rose 0.3% to $2,799.97 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler raised the price target on KLA Corporation KLAC from $361 to $402. KLA Corporation shares fell 4.1% to $347.03 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James lowered Mastercard Incorporated MA price target from $453 to $447. Mastercard shares rose 0.2% to $351.10 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group boosted the price target on Tractor Supply Company TSCO from $230 to $250. Tractor Supply shares gained 0.8% to $211.00 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink cut the price target for Stryker Corporation SYK from $300 to $285. Stryker shares fell 3.8% to $236.00 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup cut Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM price target from $118 to $84. Oxford Industries shares fell 0.1% to $87.87 in pre-market trading.
