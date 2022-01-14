10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Keybanc cut Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) price target from $50 to $25. Robinhood shares fell 0.1% to $15.28 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink boosted Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) price target from $12 to $16. Amicus Therapeutics shares rose 3.9% to $10.30 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan raised the price target for O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) from $695 to $785. O'Reilly Automotive shares rose 1.4% to $697.15 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital raised The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) price target from $37 to $50. Mosaic shares rose 2.8% to $42.79 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital lifted Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) price target from $21 to $26. Ford shares fell 1.7% to $24.60 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc reduced the price target on Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) from $344 to $253. Zoom Video shares fell 0.3% to $161.61 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James raised the price target for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from $55 to $63. KB Home shares fell 0.4% to $49.20 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc reduced the price target on PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) from $325 to $250. PayPal shares fell 0.1% to $180.82 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley cut Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) price target from $541 to $535. Domino's shares dropped 1.3% to $475.00 in pre-market trading.
- JMP Securities boosted the price target on Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) from $210 to $225. Chubb shares rose 0.3% to $198.20 in pre-market trading.
