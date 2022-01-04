QQQ
+ 0.00
401.68
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 81.75
46527.85
+ 0.18%
DIA
+ 0.05
365.63
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.01
477.70
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
144.30
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
168.33
+ 0%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

byLisa Levin
January 4, 2022 7:19 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
  • Barclays raised the price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) from $16 to $20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares gained 2.5% to $16.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham boosted the price target on Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) from $100 to $115. Marvell Technology shares rose 1% to $90.33 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird cut the price target on Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) from $45 to $33. Wolverine World Wide shares rose 1.5% to close at $29.23 on Monday.
  • Piper Sandler lowered Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) price target from $465 to $325. Teleflex shares rose 1.9% to close at $334.73 on Monday.
  • Societe Generale raised Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) price target from $365 to $400. Linde shares fell 0.6% to $336.52 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital lifted The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) price target from $355 to $376. Sherwin-Williams shares dropped 1.1% to $335.39 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies boosted Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE:WMG) price target from $41 to $50. Warner Music Group shares fell 2.2% to $42.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler cut the price target for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) from $152 to $110. Medtronic shares fell 0.6% to $105.44 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc raised the price target for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) from $92 to $98. Baxter International shares rose 0.2% to $87.07 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler lifted Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) price target from $250 to $315. Stryker shares rose 1.4% to $272.04 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Price Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Barclays boosted Nice Ltd (NASDAQ: NICE) price target from $246 to $330. Nice shares rose 3.7% to close at $262.66 on Thursday. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday